Coconino County Health and Human Services Monitoring Coronavirus

County Health and Human Services monitoring novel Coronavirus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring an outbreak of the novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCoV), a respiratory illness originating in Wuhan, China. Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the Arizona Department of Health Services and other Arizona health departments are coordinating surveillance and communication with the CDC regarding the virus.

There are currently several hundred conﬁrmed cases of 2019-nCoV reported in China. Most cases have reported some link to a large seafood and animal market. One case has been identified in the United States (Washington State) from a traveler via Wuhan, China. No cases have been reported in Arizona.

People in Arizona are not considered to be at-risk of 2019-nCoV infection if they have not traveled to Wuhan, China or have not been in close contact with someone who is under evaluation for 2019-nCoV infection.

The CDC recommends individuals who have traveled to Wuhan, China and feel sick with fever, cough or have difficulty breathing should seek medical care right away. Before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead to tell them about recent travel and symptoms. Symptoms of 2019-nCoV may include fever, cough and shortness of breath consistent with pneumonia or other respiratory illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Guidance for travelers is available at https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/watch/novel-coronavirus-china. More information about 2019-nCoV is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.