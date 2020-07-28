Coconino County Has Lifted Fire Restrictions

Coconino County Lifts Fire Restrictions

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County has lifted all fire restrictions on private lands in the unincorporated areas of the County in coordination with similar actions by the national forests and other agencies in the area. The lifting of the fire restrictions is effective July 28 at 6:00 PM.

All fire restrictions on the entirety of Coconino National Forest and Kaibab National Forests have been lifted. The County action to lift fire restrictions ends the County’s campfire ban and Stage 2 fire restrictions enacted earlier in the year. The end of the fire restrictions comes with significant monsoon rains that have helped to retard fire potential in the forests.

Fire restrictions remain in place from the Arizona Department of Forestry & Fire Management in cooperation with the Bureau of Land Management for all State Trust lands and BLM territory north of the Grand Canyon (Arizona Strip). Stage 2 fire restrictions also remain in effect on Navajo Nation lands.

Interested persons can view all current fire restrictions in Arizona at: firerestrictions.us/az/.