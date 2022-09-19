News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Coconino County: Flood Watch

September 19
14:10 2022
From Coconino County Emergency Management

 

From the National Weather Service

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

Flood Watch issued September 19 at 1:36PM MST until September 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…A portion of north central Arizona, including the
following areas, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab
Plateau and Marble and Glen Canyons.

* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry
washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water
crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create
deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were
going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally
dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby
visitor center or ranger station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Deep moisture will interact with an area of low pressure west
of the state to bring a threat of showers and thunderstorms
with heavy rainfall from late Tuesday morning to Wednesday
evening.
– Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on
flood safety.

Click HERE to sign up for Coconino County Emergency Notifications and alerts.

