Coconino County: Flood Watch

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

Flood Watch issued September 19 at 1:36PM MST until September 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…A portion of north central Arizona, including the

following areas, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab

Plateau and Marble and Glen Canyons.

* WHEN…From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry

washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water

crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create

deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were

going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally

dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby

visitor center or ranger station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Deep moisture will interact with an area of low pressure west

of the state to bring a threat of showers and thunderstorms

with heavy rainfall from late Tuesday morning to Wednesday

evening.

– Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on

flood safety.

