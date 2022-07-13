Coconino County Flood Control District Issues Urgent Call for Sandbag Volunteers

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County’s Flood Control District, in partnership with the United Way of Northern Arizona, are once again making an urgent request for volunteers to help fill and place sandbags to mitigate the serious threat of post-wildfire flooding threatening homes in the Timberline, Wupatki Trails, Fernwood and Doney Park areas.

Beginning Saturday July 9, and operating daily through at least July 17, the United Way will be organizing volunteer events in an ongoing effort to meet the anticipated need of 800,000 sandbags as soon as possible. Members of the public interested in volunteering their time are asked to visit the United Way at www.uwna.volunteerhub.com to register and sign the Volunteer Service Agreement. Once registered volunteers will receive an email with additional information as well as the location to meet for their assignment. It’s critical to sign up through United Way’s Volunteer Hub so that the volunteer events can be well planned and safely managed.

Volunteers will be assigned primarily to filling, tying, and stacking sandbags for pickup.

Requirements for all volunteers are:

Must be at least 14 years of age

Must be able to lift 35 pounds / 16 kilograms

Must be wearing closed toe shoes – no sandals

Please bring heavy duty work gloves, hat, sunscreen, and a refillable water bottle

Long-sleeve t-shirts are also recommended for sun protection outdoors

This is an opportunity to for neighbors to help neighbors by producing sandbags as well as assisting with placing sandbags at the homes of elderly and the disabled. Anyone with some time to donate in encouraged to sign up and help out.

For the most up to date flood mitigation exhibits and risk assessments, as well as very important information about constructing proper sandbag walls and securing flood insurance can be found online at: https://www.coconino.az.gov/2926/SchultzPipeline-Flood-Area, and members of the community may reach out to the District via email at: [email protected]