Coconino County “Financially Healthy”

So what does it mean to be financially healthy and where do you suppose the nation’s most financially healthy places to live are? SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, recently released a study to help answer that question and you might be surprised to know that Coconino County ranked 4th among the top places in our state where residents were most financially healthy. The study analyzed debt, bankruptcy, poverty, and unemployment in counties across the country.

See the chart below for the final Arizona results.