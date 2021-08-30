Coconino County Fair COVID-19 Protocols

(The Coconino County Fair: Sept 6 – Sept 9)

The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization. COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is believed to spread mainly from person-to-person contact.

Coconino County Parks & Recreation (CCPR), producers of the Coconino County Fair, has created new protocols and put in place preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19; however, CCPR cannot guarantee that you will not become infected with COVID-19.

Please follow CDC guidelines and take advantage of the protocols put in place by CCPR while visiting the Fair. By attending the Coconino County Fair, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

The Coconino County Fair will promote the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), and Coconino County Health & Human Services (CCHHS) during this year’s Labor Day Weekend event. See the CDC website for more information on choosing safer activities or considerations for events and gatherings to learn more about their recommendations.

8/19/21 UPDATE

Recent changes to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have resulted in the following changes for the upcoming Coconino County Fair as it pertains to COVID-19 protocols.

All individuals, whether vaccinated or not, are required to wear a mask while indoors at the Coconino County Fair. This includes the fair office, all exhibit buildings, the commercial building, and the restrooms located within the commercial building. Disposable masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.

All guests are highly encouraged to continue masking while outdoors, especially if in a crowded area, such as inside the Main Stage and Livestock Show tents.

Additional Coconino County Fair COVID-19 Protocols include:

Requiring all Coconino County Fair staff, volunteers, and vendors to wear masks, especially when engaging with the public.

Providing hand sanitizer throughout the Fairgrounds and in each building.

Cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces throughout the event.

Encouraging physical distancing when individuals are on the Fairgrounds.

Augmenting the air circulation/ventilation in each building where possible.

The carnival at the Fair, operated by Brown’s Amusements, will require all staff to wear masks, frequently sanitize “high contact” areas, and promote physical distancing by not allowing people to sit together who are not from the same household.

We ask that all guests practice the following COVID-19 mitigation strategies:

Frequently wash and/or sanitize your hands

Practice physically distancing whenever possible & wear a mask when unable to physically distance

Try to remain within your cohort/household as much as possible, especially when enjoying entertainment or eating/drinking.

Avoid touching your face as much as possible

Cover coughs and sneezes using a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw tissues immediately in the trash.

Be alert for symptoms of COVID-19 and leave the facility if you exhibit symptoms (listed below)

Please remember to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to attending this event. Stay home if:

You have recently tested positive for COVID-19

Are waiting for COVID-19 test results

You or someone in your household has had close contact with a person who has tested positive for, or who has the following symptoms of, COVID-19: Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea



Check out this Google COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool before heading to the Fair if you’re feeling funky!

Comments, concerns, and questions can be directed to [email protected].