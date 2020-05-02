Coconino County Elections Urges Voters to Request Early Ballots

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Elections Office urges voters to request an early ballot for the upcoming August 4 Primary and November 3 General Elections. “Our office wants to make sure these two important elections are conducted in the safest manner possible for our voters, poll workers and staff,” stated County Recorder Patty Hansen. “Voting by mail is extremely secure and the best method for voting in these times of social distancing.”

The Elections Office is mailing a notice on Monday, May 4 to all registered voters in the county. The notice tells the voter if they are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) or not. The notice to voters that are not on PEVL explains how to sign up for PEVL or how to request an early ballot for only the 2020 Primary and General Elections.

Voters on PEVL that do not have a political party affiliation, such as Independent or no party designated, must tell the Elections Office what party ballot they wish to receive for the August 4 Primary Election or they will not receive an early ballot for the Primary. Included in the mailing is a request form that the PEVL voter can use to select the party ballot.

The notice to the voters not on PEVL contains a request form to sign up for PEVL or to request early ballots for only the 2020 elections.

There is still time to register to vote for the 2020 elections. Citizens can register to vote and sign up for early voting by going to www.servicearizona.com.

For questions or more information call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181.