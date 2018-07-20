Coconino County Declares State of Emergency for Schultz Flood Area

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency during a special session this morning due to the major flooding in the north Schultz Flood area.

Numerous private properties were impacted with flood waters and debris from the forest. County roadways, on-forest sediment reduction measures and off-forest floodwater conveyance channels were also damaged by torrential rain during the extraordinary monsoon event on Wednesday, July 18. Rain fall totals in the affected area were between 5.35 inches to 5.94 inches in under two hours, during the 1000-year rain event. The event followed two other large storm events on July 14 and 16.

Coconino County has had personnel in the field clearing roadways and channels of debris and doing damage assessments. There has also been a fully staffed Emergency Operation Center in support of field crews since July 18.

With the ground saturated, additional flooding is expected in the area. The U.S. National Weather Service forecast for the next several days predicts similar potential for high impact weather events and further flooding and damage. Preliminary cost estimates are underway.

Residents of the affected area who have received property damage are encouraged to call the County Call Center at 928. 213.2990 so officials can connect residents with resources for recovery. A sandbag site has been established at the old Tumbleweed Store site at which is at 11985 East U.S. Highway 89 (across from the confluence of Copeland Lane and Highway 89).

For more information please visit www.coconino.az.gov/SchultzFloodInformation.