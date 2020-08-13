Coconino County COVID-19 Update
August 13
08:34 2020
From the Page City Police department……
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Weekly COVID-19 Update
Page, Az (August 12, 2020)
As of August 8, Coconino County reported 2,991 positive COVID-19 cases countywide. There have been 27,066 negative cases so far in the county, resulting in a 10% positivity yield.
Page cases are at 273; Flagstaff has 1,351 cases; and tribal communities within Coconino County have 1,210 cases.
There are 12 current hospitalizations in the county. There were 2 deaths reported between August 2 and August 8, bringing the total deaths to 117.
Updated Coconino County Covid-19 information is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.