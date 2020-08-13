Coconino County COVID-19 Update

From the Page City Police department……

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Weekly COVID-19 Update

Page, Az (August 12, 2020)

As of August 8, Coconino County reported 2,991 positive COVID-19 cases countywide. There have been 27,066 negative cases so far in the county, resulting in a 10% positivity yield.

Page cases are at 273; Flagstaff has 1,351 cases; and tribal communities within Coconino County have 1,210 cases.

There are 12 current hospitalizations in the county. There were 2 deaths reported between August 2 and August 8, bringing the total deaths to 117.

Updated Coconino County Covid-19 information is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.