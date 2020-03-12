Coconino County COVID-19 Response Continues

Coconino County COVID-19 surveillance and response continues

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County continues COVID-19 surveillance and has submitted two samples for testing at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. Both have been negative for COVID-19.

Coconino County Health and Human Services, in partnership with federal, state and local partners, is continuing to prepare for the possibility of the illness in Coconino County.

Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency in Arizona due to COVID-19. The World Health Organization also designated the outbreak as a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Although there are no confirmed cases in Coconino County, health officials are communicating with community partners,

including healthcare providers about recommended guidance and processes, testing procedures and criteria for monitoring and isolation.

A person will be considered for testing if they are experiencing respiratory symptoms and have one of three variables; contact with someone who was tested positive, traveled to China or other areas experiencing community spread of the virus or respiratory testing has not identified a known illness. COVID-19 testing is conducted at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.

People with travel history to impacted areas that may have increased their likelihood of contracting the virus and are not displaying symptoms are under self-monitoring with guidance from the health department. Currently, there are less than ten people in the County who are in the self-monitoring status. There are currently no confirmed cases in Coconino County.

While much of the details of the virus are still unknown, the CDC is reporting a relatively low fatality rate compared to previous coronavirus outbreaks. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough and shortness of breath consistent with pneumonia or other respiratory illness. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and have traveled to an area where COVID-19 is circulating or have had close contact with a person with confirmed COVID-19, should contact their health care provider prior to visiting a health care facility.

The County has established the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line. The number is 928.679.7300. Information is also available at www.coconino.az.gov.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Get a seasonal flu shot

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Additional preparedness information from the CDC can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html