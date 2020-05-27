Coconino County Courts Require Face Coverings

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Beginning June 1, 2020, face coverings will be required in all Coconino County Court buildings. Presiding Judge Dan Slayton is authorized to take the steps needed to ensure access to justice while reducing exposure to the spread of COVID-19.

Coconino County Courts do not have funds to provide face coverings for all who enter the courts. As a result, customers without face coverings may be turned away and parties who are denied entry may need to appear remotely at a court proceeding or make other arrangements.

“By requiring everyone to wear masks or face coverings, we hope we are doing our part in helping to reduce or prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated Presiding Judge Dan Slayton.

As Coconino County Courts expands in-person business, staff and the public will be required to wear personal protective equipment in certain situations. The court will also require screenings for illness. For public safety, Arizona’s courts are authorized to prohibit entry to court buildings by those who do not meet the screening requirements.

People unable to wear face coverings due to a medical condition will be provided contact information to arrange to conduct business via phone or email. When the public is not permitted to attend a public court proceeding, the court will provide video or audio access, unless the proceedings are closed, meaning not open to the public.

For more information visit https: http://www.coconino.az.gov/180/Courts