Coconino County Closure Clarification

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to members of the public, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Board Chair Lena Fowler issued the proclamation mandating the closure of food establishments and other businesses and public gathering places, aimed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

The proclamation DOES NOT apply to Page, Fredonia, Grand Canyon National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area and the Navajo Nation.