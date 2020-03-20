News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Coconino County Closure Clarification

Coconino County Closure Clarification
March 19
17:43 2020
Print This Article

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to members of the public, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

Board Chair Lena Fowler issued the proclamation mandating the closure of food establishments and other businesses and public gathering places, aimed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

The proclamation DOES NOT apply to Page, Fredonia, Grand Canyon National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area and the Navajo Nation.

Coconino County Closure Clarification - overview

Summary: Coconino County Closure Clarification

Tags
closuresCoconino Countyemergency proclamationfredoniaglen canyon recreation areagrand canyon national parknavajo nationpage

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.