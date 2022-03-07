Coconino County Board of Supervisors to Continue Discussion on Redistricting Draft Maps  

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors met in a Special Session to review six draft maps for redistricting Coconino County’s supervisory districts. After reviewing the maps, the Board of Supervisors decided to conduct an additional Special Session to continue the discussion.

During the Special Session on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2 p.m., the Board of Supervisors will continue the discussion and adoption of draft maps. Following consideration and discussion of the draft maps on March 8, a public input period will begin.

Members of the public may submit input on draft maps until April 12, 2022. Comments may be submitted to [email protected]. County residents are also encouraged to attend and provide input at the following Virtual Public Input Sessions via Zoom:

Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29, 2 p.m.

Following the public input period, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to approve a final map on April 12, 2022. For more information on the process, Virtual Public Input Sessions, and draft maps, please visit coconino.az.gov/redistricting.