Coconino County Board of Supervisors to Consider Draft Maps for Redistricting

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Every ten years, state law requires county boards of supervisors to reapportion districts based on population according to the U.S. Census. The districts must be reapportioned so each district is substantially equal in population.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors will meet in a Special Session to consider six draft maps for redistricting Coconino County’s supervisory districts. Following consideration and discussion of the draft maps on March 2, a public input period will begin.

Members of the public may submit input on draft maps until April 12, 2022. Comments may be submitted to [email protected]. County residents are also encouraged to attend and provide input at the following Virtual Public Input Sessions via Zoom:

Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29, 2 p.m.

“Redrawing our county supervisor districts to reflect one person, one vote is an important duty of the Board,” noted Board Chair Patrice Horstman. “I want to thank County Manager Steve Peru and his staff for helping the Board complete this important process for our residents. As we consider draft maps, public input is essential to adopting final maps for our County. I encourage our residents to take a look at the proposed maps and submit a comment. Following the public input process, the Board looks forward to adopting a final map that reflects the needs and interests of our community.”

Following the public input period, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to approve a final map on April 12, 2022.

For more information on the process, Virtual Public Input Sessions, and draft maps, please visit coconino.az.gov/redistricting.

