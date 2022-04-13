Coconino County Board of Supervisors Adopts Final Redistricting Map

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors adopted map Scenario F yesterday during their regular meeting as part of the Board’s statutory responsibility to reapportion county supervisory districts. The Board adopted the final map after beginning the redistricting process in Fall 2021. Every ten years, according to A.R.S. § 11-212, county supervisory districts must be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. The Board adopted map Scenario F from five proposed draft maps submitted for public comment in March. The draft maps under consideration by the Board of Supervisors are available at coconino.az.gov/redistricting.

A public input period was open until April 12, 2022. 102 total public comments on the draft maps were submitted to [email protected]. Four Virtual Public Input meetings were held throughout the month of March. After deliberation of each of the five draft maps under consideration, the Board of Supervisors adopted map Scenario F, noting it met the guidelines adopted by the Board and reflected the priorities and interests expressed during public input.

“I want to thank the County Manger and staff for their hard work in helping the Board of Supervisors perform their statutory duty. I also want to thank my colleagues on the Board for their thoughtful comments and careful consideration of draft maps,” said Chair Patrice Horstman. “The Board of Supervisors adopted a final map that reflects the preferences and interests of our community, while also ensuring the final map meets guidelines we set as a Board based on constitutional and statutory requirements. Map Scenario F preserves communities of interest, provides contiguous, compact districts, and reflects the support expressed in the public comments the Board received.”

