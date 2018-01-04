Coconino County Assessor, Recorder and Treasurer Mobile Unit in Page

Residents in Page next month will have a chance to handle some official business with the County without having to make the drive to Flagstaff. On Feb 9th the Coconino County Assessor, Recorder and Treasurer will bring their mobile office to the Page Library from 9am to 3:30pm for services. Librarian Claudia Akers tells Lake Powell Communications you can handle several items with the recorder that day such as record documents, obtain copies of recorded documents, check for recorded liens, mortgages, register to vote and update your registration. The Assessor will be able to help you file for an exemption, check property details and value, appeal your value, apply for the senior freeze and more.

For more information you can call the library (928) 645-4270.