Coconino County Admin Offices’ Winter Holiday Hours Announced

Coconino County offices closed for winter holidays

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —All Coconino County administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

While the administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be open. Records will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and open Wednesday, Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., with limited staffing. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.

In the event of a snowstorm or other impactful weather during the holiday, County Public Works crews will be deployed to keep County roadways open and passable.

Coconino County’s parks and natural areas will remain open during the holidays, but administrative offices at Fort Tuthill will be closed and limited staff or services will be available. The Fort Tuthill Bike Park is currently closed. Please do not sled on the Fort Tuthill Bike Park as it will damage the features which were built specifically for cyclists to hone their skills on jumps and flow trails. Drinking water has been turned off at all parks, but bathrooms are still available at Raymond, Peaks View and Sawmill County Parks. Water and bathrooms are available at Louise Yellowman County Park, located in Tuba City.

The Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Animal Management office will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 to leave a message and an officer will return the call the following day. Staff will be working normal hours on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 26 and 27 and Jan. 2 and 3 from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Call 911 for emergencies.