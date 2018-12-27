Coconino County 9-1-1 Service Outage

T he Coconino County Sheriff’s Office sent text and phone notifications at 6:30pm Thursday indicating the Coconino County 9-1-1 Emergency lines are currently experiencing outages countywide. In the event you need to dial 9-1-1 outside city limits you will need to dial the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office non emergency number (928) 774-1414.

Residents of Page who have an emergency may still reach police, fire and medical by dialing 9-1-1, and for non emergency concerns Page Police may be contacted at (928) 645-2463.