Coconino County 9-1-1 Service Outage

December 27
18:55 2018
The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office sent text and phone notifications at 6:30pm Thursday indicating the Coconino County 9-1-1 Emergency lines are currently experiencing outages countywide. In the event you need to dial 9-1-1 outside city limits you will need to dial the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office non emergency number (928) 774-1414.

Residents of Page who have an emergency may still reach police, fire and medical by dialing 9-1-1, and for non emergency concerns Page Police may be contacted at (928) 645-2463.

 

 

 

 

 

 

