Coconino County 2020 FY Budget Set

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors adopted the County’s final $215 million Fiscal Year 2020 budget during its public meeting June 25. This year’s County budget includes additional investments in capital financing, flood control, and forest restoration.

Some other budget items include:

Investments in economic development including funds to respond to impacts of the closure of the Navajo Generating Station including workforce training, advocacy and an Economic Development Manager.

Continued funding for teacher professional development.

Resources to address behavioral health costs such as suicide prevention (Stronger as One Coalition funding), behavioral health, restoration to competency, indigent defense and expert witness costs for capital offense cases.

Funding for the Organizational Renewal which includes funding for diversity & inclusion, transformational leadership and a base pay adjustment for all employees.

Funds from the Road Maintenance Sales Tax to leverage federal funding for capital road projects and maintenance.

“The Board spent considerable time weighing priorities and deliberating this year’s budget,” said Chair of the Board Lena Fowler. “This structurally balanced budget invests in our communities. For example, we’re adding funds for the Economic Development Alliance to keep jobs in Coconino County when the Navajo Generating Station closes and creating a Forest Restoration Economic Development Investment fund which provides critical infrastructure to keep our forests healthy. This year, we’re very excited to maintain the level of services our citizens expect while making these sound investments.”

The County is expected to retain a fund balance in FY 2020 that will help the County respond to emergency situations.

“This is the first year since 2011 that we have not seen an increase in the County’s sales tax revenues,” said Deputy County Manager and Chief Financial Officer Mike Townsend. “While this may mean a recession is on the way, the County is maintaining a long-term structurally balanced budget and is prepared for a potential dip in revenues. Due to the Board’s dedication to the ten-year planning process, the County can make sound financial decisions like paying down the County’s pension liability and planning for capital improvements.”

The FY 2020 budget was adopted on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 and the final tax rates will be set Aug. 6, 2019.