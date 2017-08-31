Coconino Community College Gets a Boost

The Coconino Community College Adult Education program received a three-year grant worth over $1.3 million from the State of Arizona Department of Education.

“It means we’re alive, and we get to keep doing what we’re doing and more,” said Greg Cross, CCC Adult Education Program Director. “We are well positioned to make a difference in peoples’ lives in Coconino County. We can do that by increasing basic literacy levels and connecting people with jobs and higher education through exemplary adult education services.”

The grant, funding for which comes from the state and the federal government, allocates CCC $443,046 a year each of the three years. The funding is projected to serve approximately 275 students across the county. It represents an 18 percent increase in funding overall from the previous year and a 52 percent increase over annual base funding for adult education.

CCC has Adult Education sites in Flagstaff, Page and Tuba City, and all sites offer Adult Basic and Secondary Education. The Flagstaff site at Fourth Street also offers an English Language Acquisition for Adults program. The funding will also support two Integrated Education and Training programs in Flagstaff, which offer skills training to qualified students enrolled in the ABE and ELAA programs. The fall sessions offer certification in Computer Information Systems. The spring sessions offer certification in Apartment Maintenance Technicians.