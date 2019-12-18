News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Coconino Co Sheriff – Arrest of Sexual Assault Suspect

December 18
13:39 2019
Flagstaff, AZ – On December 16, 2019, at approximately 4:50 pm Deputies of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the Doney Park area for a report of a sexual assault.  Upon arrival, Deputies found that a teen-aged female had been sexually assaulted in the residence.

The victim reported the suspect is a family member who lives in the home.  The suspect had fled the area in a vehicle and was located by deputies a short time later near Leupp Road and taken into custody without incident. Detectives discovered evidence of the crime located in the suspect’s vehicle and at the residence.

The suspect, a 47-year-old man, was booked into the Coconino County Jail for Kidnapping, Sexual Assault, and Sexual Conduct with a Minor.  To protect the identity of the victim of this crime, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the suspect.

arrestcoconino county sheriff's officesexual assault

