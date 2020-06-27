News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Coconino Board of Supervisors Adopts 2021 County Budget

June 27
03:04 2020
Board of Supervisors Adopts 2021 County Budget

COVID-19 Plays into Their Decisions!

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors adopted the Fiscal Year 2021 budget during its public meeting on Tuesday June 23. The budget, effective July 1, focuses on service delivery and response to the COVID-19 pandemic and responsible financial planning in light of declining revenue.

“The Board of Supervisors spent considerable time over this year weighing priorities and deliberating this year’s budget,” said Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “Coconino County is financially strained from a dramatic loss in state and local sales tax as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The County has demonstrated great fiscal responsibility in this budget to meet the service needs of our community during these challenging times.”

Liz Archuleta

The 2021 budget reduces County expenditures across all funds from the past year by over $28 million dollars. The budget also includes:

  • Staff and resources redirected towards COVID-19 response activities including standing up specimen collection sites, conducting disease investigations and monitoring for persons impacted by COVID-19, community call center operations, and serving as a public health resource for residents, businesses, and local government partners across the County.
  • Cost-saving targets to reduce operational expenditures by departments.
  • Minimal increases for mission critical needs, including courts, law enforcement, election costs, IT security, and other mandated expenses.

Coconino County is expected to retain a fund balance in FY 2021 that will help the County respond to emergency situations as they arise.

The final tax rates will be set August 11, 2020 by the Board of Supervisors.

