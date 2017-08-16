Coconino Assessor in Page Monday

Armando Ruiz to discuss Senior Property Valuation Protection Program

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., – Assessor Armando J. Ruiz will hold a meeting at the Page Community Center at noon, Aug. 21 to discuss property tax assistance and exemptions for senior citizens. Assessor Ruiz will present information regarding the Senior Property Valuation Protection Program and other programs that seniors may take advantage of.

“Seniors that meet the eligibility requirement for the program have their property values frozen for three years, meaning the value used to calculate taxes for their home cannot increase whatsoever for three years, which has the effect of reducing the amount of taxes low-income Seniors pay,” said Assessor Ruiz. “This program offers a significant benefit to our constituents who are on a fixed-income and need help with

their property tax bill.

Assessor Ruiz is presenting on programs offered by the Assessor’s office while the Page Community Center serves lunch. Staff will be available to assist seniors fill out and process their application starting at noon, Aug. 21, at the Page Community Center, 699 S. Navajo Dr., Page, AZ 86040.

For further questions about property tax assistance, call the Assessor’s office toll free at 877-679-7120 or visit http://www.coconino.az.gov/Assessor.