Coach Whitehorse: “A Good Way To Start the Season”

There were a lot of smiling faces inside the Page High School gym just after 6 p.m. Saturday after the Page High School Sand Devils Girls’ basketball team swept their end of the 2019 Lake Powell Holiday Classic and became champions. The smiles came after the 4th quarter clock ticked to 0:00 giving the Page ladies a 42-30 victory over the Warriors of Tuba City.

The game was a pretty close one, as at the half the Sand Devils led 19-15.

Page was led in scoring by sophomore Miquedah Tolliman who had 12-points, ten of them in quarter # 1. Nadya begay contributed 8-points, 7-points for Neve Redhair, while junior Torrence Begay had 6-point and seven rebounds.

Good hustle and tremendous defense can be credited to all of Coach Ryan Whitehorse’s team. Following the game and the celebration over the Sand Devils’ championship, and the Warriors second-place finish for the tournament, Coach Whitehorse told Lake Powell Communications that he was very proud of his team.

“It was a good start, especially by playing a good tournament with a bunch of good teams coming in,” said the Coach.

It’s not unlikely that the game everyone will remember best will be the Friday night game against Kirtland Central High School out of New Mexico. They came is as one of the most celebrated girls’ basketball teams in the history of New Mexico. And here they were facing the two-time Arizona State Champion, Page Sand Devils. It was a game for the ages. Page took and early lead and never relinquished it. However, the Broncos were always on their tail.

The final on Friday was 39-36.

“That was our first game of the season that was going to tell us what kind of a team we are going to be,” said Whitehorse. “We stepped up to the challenge, and I feel we were able to overcome the defense that Kirtland brought with them.”

The Coach went on to say he has a lot of respect for all of the New Mexico teams.

“They all hustle and get after the ball, and are very aggressive defensively,” he added. “Getting over that hurdle yesterday really helped us out tonight.”

The girls are off until the 17th when they will host Pusch Ridge Christian Academy out of Tucson. Then on Thursday the 19th the girls and the boys will host Many Farms at Page High School.

The Page HS Boys spent their weekend in Sedona and won their first three-games. We will update their weekend when we get the final results.

Next weekend it’s the Boys’ 2019 Lake Powell Holiday Classic right here at Page High School.