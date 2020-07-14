News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Closed Last Week, the Munds Park Post Office Set to Open Again

Closed Last Week, the Munds Park Post Office Set to Open Again
July 14
12:21 2020
Print This Article

The Munds Park Post Office Will re-Open Next Week

The residents of Munds Park, Arizona, just south of Flagstaff along Interstate-17, were in for a big surprise last week when their U.S. Post Office was closed without warning. It meant that in order to receive their mail, residents would have to travel to a post office in Flagstaff, a good half-hour away.

But the news is now good in Munds Park USA! The U.S. Postal Service has told the resident they will have their post office back in full operation next week.

The reason it was closed was reportedly due to a contractual situation with a private company. For whatever reason, the contract was terminated by the postal service.

But those who live in Munds Park are getting their post office back!

Closed Last Week, the Munds Park Post Office Set to Open Again - overview

Summary: Closed Last Week, the Munds Park Arizona Post Office Set to Open Again

Tags
munds park arizonaus postal service

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.