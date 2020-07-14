Closed Last Week, the Munds Park Post Office Set to Open Again

The Munds Park Post Office Will re-Open Next Week

The residents of Munds Park, Arizona, just south of Flagstaff along Interstate-17, were in for a big surprise last week when their U.S. Post Office was closed without warning. It meant that in order to receive their mail, residents would have to travel to a post office in Flagstaff, a good half-hour away.

But the news is now good in Munds Park USA! The U.S. Postal Service has told the resident they will have their post office back in full operation next week.

The reason it was closed was reportedly due to a contractual situation with a private company. For whatever reason, the contract was terminated by the postal service.

But those who live in Munds Park are getting their post office back!