Climber Injured in Rope Fall Accident Monday

Flagstaff, AZ – On July 2, 2018 at approximately 1:15 pm, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a climbing accident at Oak Creek Vista off of State Route 89A. Multiple agencies responded to assist in the rescue of the injured climber.

A 57-year-old male from Tucson, AZ had sustained a back injury when he fell approximately 20 feet at the end of his rappel. Due to the location of the patient and the nature of his injuries, Search and Rescue established a technical rope system to lower a rescuer and basket litter to the patient. Highlands Fire and Guardian Medical personnel had hiked to the patient’s location to provide initial treatment and help prepare the patient to be raised by the rope system. The Search and Rescue litter attendant and the patient were then raised via a mechanical advantage rope system to the top of the canyon and carried out to the waiting ambulance. The patient was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank Highlands Fire District, Guardian Medical Transport, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit.