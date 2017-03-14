News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Climate Change Having a Drastic Effect on River Flows

March 14
15:21 2017
An unprecedented increase in temperatures has contributed to the nearly 20 percent decline in Colorado River flows that occurred from 2000 to 2014, according to a new report.

The report, by researchers from the University of Arizona and Colorado State University, acknowledges there are many factors behind declining Colorado River flows, but says climate change plays a larger part than previously thought, and warns the threat will grow if global warming is not addressed.

Colorado River flow could see declines of 30 percent by mid-century and over 50 percent by the end of the century if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated, the report alleges.

Warm temperatures are to blame for a flow reduction of at least a half-million acre-feet since 2000, about the amount of water that would be used by 2 million people in one year. During the same period the overall decline in Colorado River flow was about 2.9 million acre-feet of water.

Besides climate change, other factors that play into the decreasing flows are structural deficit, more water being withdrawn than is being replaced, and the record drought.

climate change colorado river

