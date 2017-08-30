Climate Change and the Constitution

Climate change is controversial for sure but it may also be unconstitutional. According to a lawsuit filed in 2015 by Our Children’s Trust based out of Oregon, the group claims that the government’s refusal to address climate change has stripped the youthful generation’s right to life, liberty and property.

Why is the lawsuit important to us here in Northern Arizona? Well one of the plaintiffs in the case is a 16-year old from Flagstaff, so the issue hits close to home.

This case is very intriguing in the fact that all the plaintiffs are between the ages of 10 to 21. Not only that, but before the new presidential administration took control, energy companies that are involved in climate change sided in defense of the government.

Another unusual thing about the case is that it may have its trial delayed because the White House appealed the case before it was even decided that it was going to trial.

The meat and potatoes of the lawsuit is that due to the use of fossil fuels and the increase in global warming, the younger generations of Americans’ ability to easily live on earth is potentially threatened, and the government’s lack of acknowledgement on the issue, according to the lawsuit, is a huge mistake.

Our Children’s Trust also consists of scientists and lawyers that provide legal support and scientific evidence to support their case.

The trial is set to take place in February in U.S. District Court in Oregon.