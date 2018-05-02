Classic Cars Revving Up Page for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo this year in Page means Car Show! Join the Lake Powell Cruisers for their annual car show and vendor fair in the City Park. Prizes, cars, vendors, music and FUN.

Friday the proud collectors and their pristine machines will kick it off with a Cruise through Page to get everyone excited!

The Lake Powell Cruisers at City Park Saturday from 9:45am to 4pm. Carol Batchelor and Don Burch from Lake Powell Life will be out there shaking hands and kissing babies from 10am to 2pm, passing out bumper stickers so definitely stop by the Lake Powell Life table when you come out to see all the super cool cars at the show!

And why wait to admire a cool classic car when you can stop by the Page Public Library to see one of the coolest cars of the show right now? It’s parked inside the library if you can imagine, it does help that perhaps the only driver who can fit behind the wheel would be your toddler! The kit pedal car, one of several generously donated by Lake Powell Cruisers to help local non profits raise a little extra money through auction and raffle. Lake Powell Cruisers bought ten of the children’s cars and had local artists build them and paint them, so they are totally darling!!! This week they are displayed in various non profits around town who will benefit from the auction, like the one at the library which will benefit Friends of the Library.

The cute little Studebaker style pedal cars would be fun even in a home without kids, maybe in your garden or at your place of business and the proceeds help out local on profits so its a win-win!

Get your raffle tickets wherever they are displayed for $5 each, raffle winners get the pedal cars and the auction proceeds go to the local charities, winners will be drawn pm at the show.