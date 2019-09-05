Classic Air Medical Honors Danny Cox

It was a full house Wednesday at Classic Helicopter at the Page Municipal Airport when they surprised longtime Classic Air Medical EMT Danny Cox with special new flight wings. It was to honor his 2,000th mission for the Page life-saving company, over a twenty-two year period.

Stunned by the event, Cox shed a few tears when trying to address the large gathering of employees, friends and the media.

“It’s a way of life,” he told us, “instead of a job; for me, anyway.”

A 20-year veteran of the Flagstaff Fire Department, the veteran EMT even spent 7-years working with Classic Air Medical while still fighting fires and saving lives in Flagstaff. He eventually retired from the Flagstaff FD and came “onboard” fulltime here in Page.

We mentioned to Cox how he appears to be such a lighthearted person for someone who risks everything to save lives all over the Arizona, Utah and New Mexico…and beyond. He simply replied that when there’s a call someone is having a bad day, “and we just try to make it better for them.”

Matt Stein is COO of Classic Aviation, the parent company of Classic Air Medical. He had nothing but praise for his friend.

The Regional PR Representative for Classic Air Medical is Rich Leightner, who had plenty to say about Danny Cox on his special day.

“Danny is a paramedic and has been with us for twenty-two years,” he said. “He’s the first one to reach this (2,000 missions) level. Danny’s always been a credit to the outfit. He’s simply part of the family here.”

In his talk before the gathering, Mr. Cox made it a point to credit the mechanic side of things, saying their crew is fantastic at keeping them safe up in the air.

Danny Cox was not retiring. He hopes to hang around for little longer at Classic Air Medical.

Congratulations…and thank you, Danny Cox!

FEATURED PHOTO: COO Matt Stein (L) and Danny Cox