Classic Air Abandons Kanab

The helicopter company Classic Air Medical has pulled up stakes in Kanab. Kane County Sheriff Tracy Glover calls it “a devastating loss. I’m just sick about it.” As of November 1, the Kanab team is relocated to Fort Mohave,Arizona. The company had been in the community for more than 30 years. It started out as Classic Tour Helicopters, providing scenic jaunts to Bryce Canyon. For the past 15 years, it dedicated one aircraft to medical services. Classic’s headquarters are in North Salt Lake.