Class Action Lawsuit for Candy Products

Ferrara Candy Co. has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging it packaged its boxed candy products in oversized packaging with excessive and non-functional empty space.

If you purchased one or more boxes of Jujyfruits, Jujubes, Now & Later, Lemonhead, Applehead, Cherryhead, Grapehead, RedHots, Trolli, Chuckles, Black Forest, Jawbuster, Jawbreaker, Brach’s, Boston Baked Beans, Super Bubble, Rainblo, Atomic Fireball, or any flavors or varieties of these candies from Feb. 21, 2013 to June 21, 2018, you may be entitled to a cash payment from the Ferrara candy class action settlement.

Plaintiff Thomas Iglesias filed the Ferrara candy class action lawsuit on Feb. 21, 2017, claiming he relied on the oversized packaging when he decided to purchase Ferrara candy products packaged in cardboard boxes and was surprised to find the packages contained excessive and non-functional empty space.

Iglesias asserts that the packaging violates state and federal packaging laws and state consumer protection laws including California’s False Advertising Law, California’s Unfair Competition Law, and California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act.

According to the Ferrara candy class action lawsuit, Iglesias and other members of the Class suffered monetary damages because they believed the cardboard packages contained more candy than they actually contained. They were unable to view the contents through the opaque packaging and did not expect the box of candy to include a significant amount of non-functional empty space, Iglesias alleges.

Ferrara denies the allegations but agreed to settle the Jujyfruits class action lawsuit to avoid the cost and risk of ongoing litigation.

In addition to providing cash payments to Class Members who file timely and valid Claim Forms, Ferrara has also agreed to modify its quality control procedures and target fill levels.

The Ferrara candy class action settlement was preliminarily approved on June 26, 2018.

Class Members who would like to opt out of or object to the Ferrara candy settlement must do so no later than Sept. 20, 2018.