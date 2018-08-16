Class Action Lawsuit for Candy Products
Ferrara Candy Co. has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging it packaged its boxed candy products in oversized packaging with excessive and non-functional empty space.
If you purchased one or more boxes of Jujyfruits, Jujubes, Now & Later, Lemonhead, Applehead, Cherryhead, Grapehead, RedHots, Trolli, Chuckles, Black Forest, Jawbuster, Jawbreaker, Brach’s, Boston Baked Beans, Super Bubble, Rainblo, Atomic Fireball, or any flavors or varieties of these candies from Feb. 21, 2013 to June 21, 2018, you may be entitled to a cash payment from the Ferrara candy class action settlement.
Plaintiff Thomas Iglesias filed the Ferrara candy class action lawsuit on Feb. 21, 2017, claiming he relied on the oversized packaging when he decided to purchase Ferrara candy products packaged in cardboard boxes and was surprised to find the packages contained excessive and non-functional empty space.
Iglesias asserts that the packaging violates state and federal packaging laws and state consumer protection laws including California’s False Advertising Law, California’s Unfair Competition Law, and California’s Consumers Legal Remedies Act.
According to the Ferrara candy class action lawsuit, Iglesias and other members of the Class suffered monetary damages because they believed the cardboard packages contained more candy than they actually contained. They were unable to view the contents through the opaque packaging and did not expect the box of candy to include a significant amount of non-functional empty space, Iglesias alleges.
Ferrara denies the allegations but agreed to settle the Jujyfruits class action lawsuit to avoid the cost and risk of ongoing litigation.
In addition to providing cash payments to Class Members who file timely and valid Claim Forms, Ferrara has also agreed to modify its quality control procedures and target fill levels.
The Ferrara candy class action settlement was preliminarily approved on June 26, 2018.
Class Members who would like to opt out of or object to the Ferrara candy settlement must do so no later than Sept. 20, 2018.
Who’s Eligible
Class Members of the Ferrara candy slack-fill settlement include U.S. residents who purchased one or more cardboard boxes of Jujyfruits, Jujubes, Now & Later, Lemonhead, Applehead, Cherryhead, Grapehead, RedHots, Trolli, Chuckles, Black Forest, Jawbreaker, Jawbuster, Brach’s, Boston Baked Beans, Super Bubble, Rainblo, Atomic Fireball, or any flavors or varieties of these candies between Feb. 21, 2013 and June 21, 2018.
Potential Award
50 cents per product purchased.
Class Members who do not submit proof of purchase can claim a maximum refund of $7.50. There is no refund cap for Class Members who submit proof of purchase with their Claim Form.
NOTE: Payments may be increased or reduced on a pro ratabasis depending on the total amount of approved claims.
Proof of Purchase
None required. However, Class Members who do not provide proof of purchase can only claim up to 15 boxes for a maximum refund of $7.50.
Class Members who submit proof of purchase are entitled to a refund of 50 cents per product documented in the receipts.
Claim Form
NOTE: If you do not qualify for this settlement do NOT file a claim.
Remember: you are submitting your claim under penalty of perjury. You are also harming other eligible Class Members by submitting a fraudulent claim. If you’re unsure if you qualify, please read the FAQ section of the Settlement Administrator’s website to ensure you meet all standards (Top Class Actions is not a Settlement Administrator). If you don’t qualify for this settlement, check out our database of other open class action settlements you may be eligible for.
Claim Form Deadline
9/20/2018
Case Name
Thomas Iglesias v. Ferrara Candy Co., Case No. 3:17-cv-00849-VC, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California
Final Hearing
10/25/2018
