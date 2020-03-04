Clarkdale, AZ 4-Year-Old Dies After Beating by His Father

Clarkdale, Arizona officials have announced the death of a 4-year-old boy injured during a domestic assault situation late last month.

The boy died the following day after officers were called to the Clarkdale home on a domestic dispute call. Upon arrival, officers found the boy had been repeatedly struck in the head with a guitar by his Father, 33-year-old Joshua David Hernandez Lord. The boy was treated for multiple skull fractures at the scene by officers but later succumbed to his injuries on February 28th. During the assault, the boy’s mother also suffered a traumatic head injury after also being beaten by Lord.

Upon arrival at the residence, police initially employed the use of a taser on the violent Lord before resorting to the shooting, leaving the man dead at the scene.

A community meeting is scheduled at the Clarkdale-Jerome School for Thursday, March 5th at 6 P.M. regarding the incident.