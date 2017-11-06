Clara Pratte is New Chief of Staff

New Chief of Staff in Window Rock

Clara Pratte has taken over the duties as chief of staff for the office of Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez.

Pratte, who is originally from the Lupton Chapter, assumed the post Monday, November 6.

Begaye was pleased to introduce Pratte.

“With the hiring of our new chief of staff, we continue to invest in strong leaders who set the tone for the administration and the Navajo Nation as a whole,” Begaye said.

Pratte is a graduate with honors from the University of Arizona, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, andCarnegie Mellon University, where she received a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management.

She is also an expert in public policy, economic development and business.

“Mrs. Pratte is a distinguished leader and is highly qualified to run the Navajo Nation government,” Nez said. “I worked with her previously as a council delegate when she headed the Navajo Nation Washington Office and can attest to her ability.”

Pratte has worked for the Navajo Nation and other tribes. She has advocated for education, transportation, gaming, community development and indigenous rights.

Pratte said she was honored to join the Begaye-Nez administration.

“I am passionate about public service,” Pratte said.

Prior to her work with Native American tribes, she served at the U.S. Department of Commerce as an International Trade Specialist. In addition, she managed the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service’s web-based presence worldwide in 228 different countries.

Pratte replaces former chief of staff Arbin Mitchell, who retired.