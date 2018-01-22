Citywide Power Outage

A power outage in Page this morning was actually two separate outages – Western Area Power Administration had some unidentified switching issues in the switchyard up above Glen Canyon Dam, some relays opened up on what Bryan Hill, General Manager of Page Utilities calls “differential voltage”. That issue opened up the City of Page feed, delivered via a 69k volt bus, which took the entire Page area down, at that point the PUE could only wait for Western to bring their end back online which took about five minutes. Everyone within the city limits was restored by about 8:47am. Hill says the Powell Substation on Haul Rd came on immediately after that but apparently when the initial power went offline, PUE switches in the Slavin Substation opened up which caused outages in the Greenehaven and Marble Canyon area to go dark. PUE still determining the issues surrounding the Slavin shutdown, that grid was restored in about 20 minutes.