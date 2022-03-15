City Sales Tax Revenue in December 2021 Higher than December 2020
The City of Page Finance Department has released the monthly sales tax statistics for December 2021. In December 2021, the City collected $926,605.98 in sales tax, which is a 40% increase from sales tax collected in December 2020. In December 2020, the City collected $662,026.30.
Sales tax revenues are also up 20% for the fiscal year-to-date compared to the same period last year. The same is true for a 12-month period of sales tax; it has risen 25.4% from the same 12-month period last year. The 2021 / 2022 Fiscal Year has seen higher sales tax revenue than the 2020 / 2021 Fiscal Year every month for the last 6 months reported; and higher sales tax revenue than the 2019 / 2020 fiscal year for the last 3 months reported.