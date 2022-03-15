News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

City Sales Tax Revenue in December 2021 Higher than December 2020

March 15
09:27 2022
The City of Page Finance Department has released the monthly sales tax statistics for December 2021. In December 2021, the City collected $926,605.98 in sales tax, which is a 40% increase from sales tax collected in December 2020. In December 2020, the City collected $662,026.30.

Sales tax revenues are also up 20% for the fiscal year-to-date compared to the same period last year. The same is true for a 12-month period of sales tax; it has risen 25.4% from the same 12-month period last year. The 2021 / 2022 Fiscal Year has seen higher sales tax revenue than the 2020 / 2021 Fiscal Year every month for the last 6 months reported; and higher sales tax revenue than the 2019 / 2020 fiscal year for the last 3 months reported.

