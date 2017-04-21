City, Republic Services Offer Bulk Item Pickup

Page residential garbage customers may take advantage of a free bulk item collection sponsored by Republic Services and the City of Page. During the collection, scheduled the week following the Page Attack Trash event, bulk items (up to 5 cubic yards) will be picked up at no cost on Monday, April 24 or Tuesday, April 25 (the same day as your regularly scheduled garbage collection).

Load size is limited to approximately 7′ x 6′ x 4′; equal to five cubic yards of material, this is the maximum amount of material that will be accepted. If a resident places an excessive amount of material (more than 5 cubic yards) at their curb, Republic Services crews will collect the first 5 cubic yards and leave a Non-Collection Notice (tag) on the remaining material.

Page residents may also self-haul up to 1000 pounds per quarter to the transfer station located at 3004 Coppermine Road. You must provide a current utility bill and corresponding identification.

Crews WILL collect the following items: • Barbeque Grills (no propane) • Bicycles • Branches (bundle in 4-foot lengths) • Cacti/Plants (place in small cardboard boxes) • Carpet/Shelves (bundle in 4-foot lengths) • Exercise Machines • Furniture (tables, chairs, couches, etc.) • Lawn Mowers (no gasoline) • Mattresses/Bed Frames/Box Springs • Small Household Items (boxed or bagged) • Small Yard Debris (grass, palm tree skins, bark, twigs, etc. – boxed or bagged) • Toilets/Sinks • Water Softeners • Wheelbarrows

Crews WILL NOT collect the following items: • Appliances (including microwaves and air compressors) • Construction Materials (tile, brick, drywall, concrete, cement, gravel, rock, dirt, shingles, wood, lumber, pallets, etc.) • Hazardous Waste • Light Bulbs • Liquids • Propane Tanks • Tires • Bathtubs • TV • Batteries • Commercial Waste • Computer Monitors

Preparing for a bulk item pickup: • Place bulky items at the curb any time after 6 p.m. the night before but no later than 6 a.m. on your scheduled garbage collection day. • Place light weight items such as grass, twigs, toys, and other small items in plastic bags or small boxes. • Cut items such as tree branches and carpet and tie them into bundles not to exceed 24″ in diameter, 48″ in length, or 60 pounds in weight. • Place furniture, such as tables, chairs, and couches at the curb for collection. No special preparation required.

Refrigerator and freezer appliances: On Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. you may self-haul your unwanted refrigerator and freezer appliances containing Freon gas (designed for home use) to be serviced and recycled at the transfer station for a $10 per appliance fee. Refrigerators or freezer units are accepted from City of Page residents only. Please bring your utility bill and identification.

The Transfer station located at 3004 Coppermine Road.