City of Page Unveils Online Transparency Center

At this week’s Page City Council Meeting, City Manager Darren Coldwell announced that the City’s new transparency center, powered by Cleargov, is now live on cityofpage.org. In the transparency center, anyone can find extensive detailed information on Page; including demographics, finances, details on current and upcoming City projects, and even a City ‘checkbook’, where citizens can see where City money is being spent. The Transparency center also includes a dashboard with information about different departments in the City, like City Clerk, Economic Development, and Planning and Zoning. A link to the new Transparency Center can be found at the City’s website, cityofpage.org.