City of Page to Address Water Level Concerns at Next City Council Meeting

The City of Page announced yesterday that Page Utility will be giving a formal update regarding concerns about Lake Powell’s water levels at the next City Council Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27th at 5:30pm at Page City Hall, or can be watched live on the City of Page’s Youtube page, found here.

Page Utility’s update will help explain the complexity of our water system, including where Page’s water supply comes from.

This announcement comes on the heels of some concerning news articles that have been published recently, with one headline even claiming that Northern Arizona may see its drinking water cut off.

The City’s announcement has called some of the discussion around water concerns “half-truths”, and says they would like to reassure residents that they have been working with the Bureau of Reclamation to ensure that Page’s water supply is in no way compromised. According to the announcement, the Bureau has a plan in place to guarantee continued water supply in the event that the situation becomes critical.

Lake Powell Life News has reached out to City officials for a more in-depth interview on the topic.