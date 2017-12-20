City of Page Social Media Resolution
The following is the complete resolution passed by the Page City Council setting guidelines for city use of social media.
RESOLUTION NO. 1192-17
A RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND CITY
COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF PAGE, COCONINO
COUNTY, ARIZONA, ADOPTING A SOCIAL MEDIA
POLICY FOR CITY PERSONNEL.
WHEREAS, the Page City Code, Chapter 33, Section 42 Rules and
Regulations, provides that the City’s Personnel Rules may be amended from time
to time; and
WHEREAS, certain City departments currently use social media in order to
communicate information to the public; and
WHEREAS, City Council finds that it is in the best interest of the City to adopt
a social media policy to govern the use of social media for official City accounts.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
OF THE CITY OF PAGE, COCONINO COUNTY, ARIZONA, as follows:
The City Council hereby adopts and approves the Social Media Policy
attached hereto as Exhibit A, which is incorporated herein by reference.
PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY
OF PAGE, COCONINO COUNTY, ARIZONA this 13th day of December, 2017, by the
following vote:
Ayes _________
Nays _________
Abstentions _________
Absent _________
CITY OF PAGE
By
Mayor
ATTEST: APPROVED AS TO FORM:
CITY CLERK CITY ATTORNEY
Social Media Policy
INTERNAL POLICY
Purpose
This document defines the social networking and social media policy for the City of Page. To
address the fast-changing landscape of the Internet and the way residents communicate and
obtain information online, the City of Page departments may consider using social media tools
to reach a broader audience.
The City of Page has an overriding interest and expectation in deciding what is “spoken” by
its employees or volunteers on its behalf on social media sites. This policy establishes
guidelines for the use of social media.
Acceptable Use
Personal Use
All City employees or volunteers may have personal social networking, Web 2.0 and social
media sites. These sites should remain personal in nature and be used to share personal
opinions or non-work related information. Employees or volunteers shall not speak on behalf
of the City unless specifically authorized by the City. Following this principle helps ensure a
distinction between sharing personal and agency views.
City employees must never use their City e-mail account or password in conjunction with a
personal social networking, Web 2.0 or social media site.
Whether or not you specify on your personal social media accounts that you work for
the City, your employment with the City is public record. Be mindful that whenever you
discuss issues online, whether in a personal or professional capacity, your comments
can be tied back to your employment with the City. Please ensure your profile and
related content (even if it is personal and not official in nature) is consistent with how
you wish to present yourself as a professional and appropriate with the public trust
associated with your position. Have no expectation of privacy. If you are a City employee
or volunteer and decide to have a personal social media, Web 2.0 or social networking site
and decide to comment on posts about City business, you must:
• State your name when discussing City business; and
• Use a disclaimer to indicate that you do not speak on behalf of the City such as: “The
postings on this site are my own and don’t reflect or represent the opinions of the City of
Page.”
Professional Use
Only individuals authorized by the City may publish content to an agency Web site or agency
social media. All official City-related communication through social media, Web 2.0 and social
networking outlets should remain professional in nature and should always be conducted in
accordance with all City policies. Employees or volunteers must not use official City social
media, Web 2.0 or social networking sites for political purposes, to conduct private commercial
transactions, or to engage in private business activities.
Agency employees should be mindful that inappropriate usage of official City social media,
Web 2.0 and social networking sites can be grounds for disciplinary action.
Approval and Registration
All City social media sites shall be (1) approved by the City IT Department; (2) published
using approved social networking platform and tools; and (3) administered by IT or their
designee.
Oversight and Enforcement
Employees representing the City of Page through social media outlets or participating in
social media features on City websites must maintain a high level of ethical conduct and
professional decorum. Failure to do so is grounds for revoking the privilege to
participate in City social media sites, blogs, or other social media features and may
result in disciplinary action.
Information must be presented following professional standards for good grammar,
spelling, brevity, clarity, accuracy, and avoid jargon, obscure terminology, or acronyms.
City employees recognize that the content and messages they post on social media websites
are public and may be cited as official City statements. Social media should not be used to
circumvent other City communication policies, including news media policy requirements.
City employees may not publish information on City social media sites that violates any City policy or
that includes:
• Confidential information;
• Copyright violations;
• Profanity, racist, sexist, or derogatory content or comments;
• Partisan political views; or
• Commercial or political endorsements or SPAM.
If any content is posted to City social media sites that is in violation of the City’s External Policy and is
therefore subject to removal, the City authorized user for the site may remove the applicable content
but shall immediately notify the City IT Department and City Attorney’s Office and shall retain a copy of
the removed content.
Records Retention
Social media sites contain communications sent to or received by the City and its employees,
and such communications may therefore be public records subject to the Arizona Public
Records Law and ARS §41-151.12 with the associated retention schedules. These retention
requirements apply regardless of the form of the record (for example, digital text, photos,
audio, and video). The Department maintaining a site shall preserve records pursuant to a
relevant records retention schedule for the required retention period in a format that preserves
the integrity of the original record and is easily accessible. Furthermore, retention of social
media records shall fulfill the following requirements:
• Social media records are captured in a continuous, automated fashion throughout the day
to minimize a potential loss of data due to deletion and/or changes on the social networking
site.
• Social media records are maintained in an authentic format (i.e. ideally the native
technical format provided by the social network, such as XML or JSON) along with complete
metadata.
• Social media records are archived in a system that preserves the context of
communications, including conversation threads and rich media, to ensure completeness
and availability of relevant information when records are accessed.
• Social media records are indexed based on specific criteria such as date, content type, and
keywords to ensure that records can be quickly located and produced in an appropriate
format for distribution (e.g. PDF).
• Each employee who administers one or more social networking sites on behalf of the City
has self-service, read-only access to search and produce relevant social media records to
fulfill public information and legal discovery requests as needed.
The City of Page utilizes an automated archiving solution provided by ArchiveSocial to
comply with applicable public records law and fulfill the above record retention requirements.
The City archive is available at: archivesocial.com.
EXTERNAL POLICY
The following guidelines must be displayed to users on all social media sites or made
available by hyperlink.
Moderation of Third Party Content
The City of Page social media site serves as a limited public forum and all content published is
subject to monitoring and moderation. The City reserves the right to delete unacceptable
submissions. The following are examples of unacceptable social networking content and
comments. The list is not intended to be all-inclusive.
A. Profane or obscene language or content;
B. Content that is threatening, harassing or discriminatory, including name calling;
C. Advertises or promotes a commercial product or service, or solicitations of commerce;
D. Infringement on copyrights or trademarks;
E. Confidential or sensitive personal information;
F. Incites or promotes violence or illegal activities;
G. Promotes or endorses political campaigns or candidates; or
H. Spam comments, such as the same comment posted repeatedly.
Please note that the opinions and comments expressed on this social media site do not reflect
the opinions and positions of the City of Page.
Public Records Law
The City of Page social media sites are subject to applicable public records laws. Any content
maintained in a social media format related to agency business, including communication
posted by the City of Page and communication received from citizens, is a public record. The
Department maintaining the site is responsible for responding completely and accurately to
any public records request for social media content.