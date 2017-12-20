City of Page Social Media Resolution

The following is the complete resolution passed by the Page City Council setting guidelines for city use of social media.

RESOLUTION NO. 1192-17

A RESOLUTION OF THE MAYOR AND CITY

COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF PAGE, COCONINO

COUNTY, ARIZONA, ADOPTING A SOCIAL MEDIA

POLICY FOR CITY PERSONNEL.

WHEREAS, the Page City Code, Chapter 33, Section 42 Rules and

Regulations, provides that the City’s Personnel Rules may be amended from time

to time; and

WHEREAS, certain City departments currently use social media in order to

communicate information to the public; and

WHEREAS, City Council finds that it is in the best interest of the City to adopt

a social media policy to govern the use of social media for official City accounts.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF PAGE, COCONINO COUNTY, ARIZONA, as follows:

The City Council hereby adopts and approves the Social Media Policy

attached hereto as Exhibit A, which is incorporated herein by reference.

PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF PAGE, COCONINO COUNTY, ARIZONA this 13th day of December, 2017, by the

following vote:

Ayes _________

Nays _________

Abstentions _________

Absent _________

CITY OF PAGE

By

Mayor

ATTEST: APPROVED AS TO FORM:

CITY CLERK CITY ATTORNEY

Social Media Policy

INTERNAL POLICY

Purpose

This document defines the social networking and social media policy for the City of Page. To

address the fast-changing landscape of the Internet and the way residents communicate and

obtain information online, the City of Page departments may consider using social media tools

to reach a broader audience.

The City of Page has an overriding interest and expectation in deciding what is “spoken” by

its employees or volunteers on its behalf on social media sites. This policy establishes

guidelines for the use of social media.

Acceptable Use

Personal Use

All City employees or volunteers may have personal social networking, Web 2.0 and social

media sites. These sites should remain personal in nature and be used to share personal

opinions or non-work related information. Employees or volunteers shall not speak on behalf

of the City unless specifically authorized by the City. Following this principle helps ensure a

distinction between sharing personal and agency views.

City employees must never use their City e-mail account or password in conjunction with a

personal social networking, Web 2.0 or social media site.

Whether or not you specify on your personal social media accounts that you work for

the City, your employment with the City is public record. Be mindful that whenever you

discuss issues online, whether in a personal or professional capacity, your comments

can be tied back to your employment with the City. Please ensure your profile and

related content (even if it is personal and not official in nature) is consistent with how

you wish to present yourself as a professional and appropriate with the public trust

associated with your position. Have no expectation of privacy. If you are a City employee

or volunteer and decide to have a personal social media, Web 2.0 or social networking site

and decide to comment on posts about City business, you must:

• State your name when discussing City business; and

• Use a disclaimer to indicate that you do not speak on behalf of the City such as: “The

postings on this site are my own and don’t reflect or represent the opinions of the City of

Page.”

Professional Use

Only individuals authorized by the City may publish content to an agency Web site or agency

social media. All official City-related communication through social media, Web 2.0 and social

networking outlets should remain professional in nature and should always be conducted in

accordance with all City policies. Employees or volunteers must not use official City social

media, Web 2.0 or social networking sites for political purposes, to conduct private commercial

transactions, or to engage in private business activities.

Agency employees should be mindful that inappropriate usage of official City social media,

Web 2.0 and social networking sites can be grounds for disciplinary action.

Approval and Registration

All City social media sites shall be (1) approved by the City IT Department; (2) published

using approved social networking platform and tools; and (3) administered by IT or their

designee.

Oversight and Enforcement

Employees representing the City of Page through social media outlets or participating in

social media features on City websites must maintain a high level of ethical conduct and

professional decorum. Failure to do so is grounds for revoking the privilege to

participate in City social media sites, blogs, or other social media features and may

result in disciplinary action.

Information must be presented following professional standards for good grammar,

spelling, brevity, clarity, accuracy, and avoid jargon, obscure terminology, or acronyms.

City employees recognize that the content and messages they post on social media websites

are public and may be cited as official City statements. Social media should not be used to

circumvent other City communication policies, including news media policy requirements.

City employees may not publish information on City social media sites that violates any City policy or

that includes:

• Confidential information;

• Copyright violations;

• Profanity, racist, sexist, or derogatory content or comments;

• Partisan political views; or

• Commercial or political endorsements or SPAM.

If any content is posted to City social media sites that is in violation of the City’s External Policy and is

therefore subject to removal, the City authorized user for the site may remove the applicable content

but shall immediately notify the City IT Department and City Attorney’s Office and shall retain a copy of

the removed content.

Records Retention

Social media sites contain communications sent to or received by the City and its employees,

and such communications may therefore be public records subject to the Arizona Public

Records Law and ARS §41-151.12 with the associated retention schedules. These retention

requirements apply regardless of the form of the record (for example, digital text, photos,

audio, and video). The Department maintaining a site shall preserve records pursuant to a

relevant records retention schedule for the required retention period in a format that preserves

the integrity of the original record and is easily accessible. Furthermore, retention of social

media records shall fulfill the following requirements:

• Social media records are captured in a continuous, automated fashion throughout the day

to minimize a potential loss of data due to deletion and/or changes on the social networking

site.

• Social media records are maintained in an authentic format (i.e. ideally the native

technical format provided by the social network, such as XML or JSON) along with complete

metadata.

• Social media records are archived in a system that preserves the context of

communications, including conversation threads and rich media, to ensure completeness

and availability of relevant information when records are accessed.

• Social media records are indexed based on specific criteria such as date, content type, and

keywords to ensure that records can be quickly located and produced in an appropriate

format for distribution (e.g. PDF).

• Each employee who administers one or more social networking sites on behalf of the City

has self-service, read-only access to search and produce relevant social media records to

fulfill public information and legal discovery requests as needed.

The City of Page utilizes an automated archiving solution provided by ArchiveSocial to

comply with applicable public records law and fulfill the above record retention requirements.

The City archive is available at: archivesocial.com.

EXTERNAL POLICY

The following guidelines must be displayed to users on all social media sites or made

available by hyperlink.

Moderation of Third Party Content

The City of Page social media site serves as a limited public forum and all content published is

subject to monitoring and moderation. The City reserves the right to delete unacceptable

submissions. The following are examples of unacceptable social networking content and

comments. The list is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A. Profane or obscene language or content;

B. Content that is threatening, harassing or discriminatory, including name calling;

C. Advertises or promotes a commercial product or service, or solicitations of commerce;

D. Infringement on copyrights or trademarks;

E. Confidential or sensitive personal information;

F. Incites or promotes violence or illegal activities;

G. Promotes or endorses political campaigns or candidates; or

H. Spam comments, such as the same comment posted repeatedly.

Please note that the opinions and comments expressed on this social media site do not reflect

the opinions and positions of the City of Page.

Public Records Law

The City of Page social media sites are subject to applicable public records laws. Any content

maintained in a social media format related to agency business, including communication

posted by the City of Page and communication received from citizens, is a public record. The

Department maintaining the site is responsible for responding completely and accurately to

any public records request for social media content.