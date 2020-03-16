City of Page Response to COVID-19

Page, AZ (March 14, 2020) – As the Mayor of the City of Page I wish to discuss with community members what is occurring within the City in relation to the COVID-19 virus. The City has remained somewhat silent up to this point as a means to rationally observe what is occurring within our state that may affect our community and be ready to respond appropriately without adding to already mounting fears. This is not to say that the City has not been diligently preparing for a possible outbreak and associated outcomes of widespread infections. To the contrary, the City administration and I have been working for weeks with our state and county health departments, as well as the Governor’s office and other government entities to ensure that we are properly informed about the risks of COVID-19.

We have also been working to ensure that our public safety and other essential services are prepared should an outbreak occur. The City and I remain in close contact with Coconino County health officials, which is the proper source of information and resources for our community. There is a large amount of fear and misinformation circulating within our community from multiple sources which is only adding to fears and doing nothing to prevent or mitigate the actual problem. As your Mayor, the health and safety of our community members is my primary concern. It is therefore my duty to urge calm during this time of uncertainty. To that end I offer the following facts and information to help our residents better understand the current context of COVID-19 in our community:

-State, county, and local government offices remain in operation without interruption. There is no recommendation to cancel mass gatherings, close schools, or change normal business activities. There are recommendations to practice social distancing, increase proper handwashing, and to stay home if you are sick. Please visit www.azdhs.gov for further details. According to the Page Unified School District, all schools will be disinfected during Spring Break next week and they have a plan in place for daily prevention measures when classes resume.

-At the current time, the Arizona Department of Health Services considers the spread of COVID-19 virus in the state as “minimal” and rates the current level of community risk as “low”. The broad spread of the virus has not been reported in Arizona. There are currently 12 confirmed cases in the entire state (one of which has reportedly recovered – Source: www.coronavirus.jhu.edu). There have been 183 persons tested for the virus; of those tested there are currently 50 tests pending results, and 121 negative results. There have been no deaths reported in Arizona related to COVID-19 (Source: www.azdhs.gov).

-There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County. (Source: www.azdhs.gov; www.coconino.az.gov/covid19).

-Stores remain open in Page. Some items such as water, cleaning supplies and hygiene products are being purchased quickly, but otherwise there is plenty of food and other necessities on the shelves. Even so, these items can still be easily purchased online. I urge residents to make reasonable preparations, but not let fear govern their shopping habits. Please keep in mind while shopping that many of our residents are on a tight budget and are unable to shop in large quantities or stock up on future needs, so in-store shortages create hardships for others.

-There is a lot of inaccurate and panic-driven information being circulated via some media sources and social media about COVID-19, which is only serving to increase fears in the community. This is not to say that all the information circulated by these sources is inaccurate, but that it is very difficult to ascertain which information represents actual facts. The best and most reliable sources of information about COVID-19 are: www.cdc.gov; www.azdhs.gov; and www.coconino.az.gov/covid19; as well as your healthcare provider.

I strongly urge all community members to remain informed about COVID-19 and to keep the risks involved in context and in focus. I urge everyone to remain calm and to take a rational approach to your preparations should this disease affect our community. At this point everything that can be done at the City government level has been done, and we will continue to work closely with government health officials. Should COVID-19 arrive in Page, please be assured that your City government is prepared and ready.

RESOURCES AND INFORMATION

http://www.cdc.gov

http://www.azdhs.gov

www.coconino.az.gov/covid19

http://www.coronavirus.jhu.edu