City of Page Releases July Copper Newsletter

The City of Page has released their Copper Newsletter for the month of July, detailing all of the City-planned activities coming up for the month.

This month’s newsletter features several activities taking place throughout July, including the 4th of July festivities, taking place from 10am to 10pm at John C Page Memorial Park. The Copper Newsletter does mention that due to supply chain issues that are being experienced nationwide, Page’s annual fireworks show will not be taking place this year.

This month’s Copper Newsletter also has details for a golf tournament, summer sports camps for kids, a youth soccer league, an adult slow pitch softball tournament, stargazing at Horseshoe Bend, movies in the Park on Friday nights, several crafts and programming for children, teens, and adults alike at Page Public Library, a lecture series also at the library, a rodeo event, crafts at the Page Community Center, and a 5k race.

All of the activities and events found in the Copper Newsletter can be found at cityofpage.org.