City of Page Receives Annual Comprehensive Financial Report

At Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting, the Council was presented with an Annual Comprehensive Financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2021. The report was prepared by the City of Page Finance Department and presented by McKay Hall, CPA and audit Partner with Hinton Burdick. The report gave a comprehensive breakdown of the city’s expenditures and revenues in a variety of categories. According to the report, the City of Page has had an overall net increase of over $6.6 million dollars from the previous fiscal year, due primarily to an increase in cash and cash equivalents in both the Governmental and Business Type Activities. The report notes that City Sales tax remains the single largest revenue source in the General Fund budget for the City of Page, even despite the decrease in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the conclusion of the report, Councilor Auge asked Mr. Hall how the City of Page compares overall to some other cities Hall has audited, and Mr. Hall responded with, “I think the city has been really careful and aware of its financial situation.” He also said the City has “been careful not to put you in a rough financial situation.” A link to the full annual financial report along with other City finance information can be found here.