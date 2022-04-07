City of Page January 2022 Sales Tax Report Shows Growth

The City’s January 2022 Sales Tax Report has been released, and according to the report, city sales tax revenue is up all around.

The sales tax collected was 40% higher in January of this year than it was in January of last year.

The fiscal year-to-date numbers are up as well, with a 34.7% rise from the same period of time last year.

Finally, when looking at a rolling 12-month period, the sales tax revenue for the city is up 25.4% compared to the same 12-month period last year.

The largest category of sales tax was, of course, retail sales in the city of Page, which accounted for nearly 30% of sales tax collected in January.

More information about the City’s revenues can be found at cityofpage.org.