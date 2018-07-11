City of Page Housing Study Results

The City of Page has completed a Comprehensive Housing Study to identify current and future housing needs. The study included an in-depth demographic analysis, a housing condition evaluation and a robust community outreach process. The primary outreach effort took place in March and included a community workshop, online survey, focus groups and stakeholder interviews. Michael Baker International, the firm contracted to conduct the study, will present its findings to a joint work session between Page City Council and the Community Development Advisory Board on Wednesday, July 25. The public is invited to attend. The presentation will begin at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 697 Vista Avenue.