The City of Page conducting a study of current and future housing needs with the goal of understanding the current economic conditions, housing needs and preferences of our community so that future planning will be more effective. City officials turning to the internet to get your feedback – they’ve put a survey online for you to take but it wont be active until March 22… but they are giving you until April 30th to take the survey.

Bookmark this page and set a reminder to take the City of Page Housing Study Online Survey between March 22nd and April 30th here:

https:// www.surveymonkey.com/r/ PageHousingSurvey.