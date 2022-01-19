News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

City of Page Gears Up for 2022 Candidate Election

January 19
12:25 2022
Page Voting Precinct at Page City Hall

The City of Page is preparing for their 2022 candidate election and is encouraging interested citizens to participate. If you’re interested in running for Page Mayor or City Council, you can find candidate packets at the City Clerk’s Office in Page City Hall. The mayoral position is a 2-year term, and there are 3 open Council seats, each 4-year terms. The earliest date you can file a nomination petition is March 5th, 2022 with the last date to file being April 4th, 2022 by 5pm. The primary election will be held August 2nd of this year, and the General Election will take place on November 8th.

city councilelectionspage mayor

