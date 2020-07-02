City of Page Fireworks Viewing Information

The City of Page’s annual July 4 fireworks display is moving forward as planned, with some modifications to comply with the governor’s recent executive order banning mass public gatherings.

The display begins at approximately 9 P.M. and will launch from the golf course. In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, City officials are asking all spectators to stay in their vehicles while watching the display. An online map is available below highlighting the areas spectators can park their vehicles to watch the show:

http://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/ParkingMap/CityOfPageJuly4

The vacant lot between Quality Inn and Vista Ave. will be off-limits for parking due to extreme fire danger. Additionally, parking along US Highway 89 is prohibited. Permission must be obtained from property owners to park on any private property.