City of Page FAQ

According to the City of Page, these are some of the most frequently asked questions of the City, in recent weeks:

Q: I have been laid off, are my utilities going to be shut off if I cannot pay?

A: There are no plans to do any utility shut-offs in the short term. PUE has payment plans available. Please contact them at 928-645-2419 for details. It is recommended that you contact them early rather than waiting until your bill is due.

Q: Will my utilities be turned off if this gets worse?

A: Page Utility Enterprises (PUE) is operating normally. There is no plan to turn off water service for anyone in the short term, although PUE requests that the community avoid watering for irrigation purposes.

Q: We see all this talk about loans and grants for businesses, but what about individual people? Is there anything available for me?

A: Suggest contacting Arizona Department of Economic Security. Their website is https://des.az.gov/contact

Q: Which City services are considered “essential”, and are they operating in Page?

A: Essential government services in Page are police, fire, electrical power, water, etc. We have them all in Page, and all are operating properly. Governor Ducey further defined the term “essential services” in executive order 2020-12 (March 23, 2020). The City of Page intends to fully comply with the executive order. Please visit https://azgovernor.gov/executive-orders for details.

Q: Is the City closing the Community Center?

A: Yes, it has been closed. Please contact the Community Center at 928-645-2600 for details.

Q: Is the Community Center still providing lunches?

A: Take-out meals are still being provided. Please contact the Community Center at 928-645-2600 for details.

Q: Is the City still operating Meals-on-Wheels?

A: The Meals-on-Wheels program is still operating, with some changes. Patrons should contact the Community Center at 928-645-2600 for details

Q Is the City closing the Library?

A: Limited closure only. The library is conducting a curbside service. Books may be checked out online, and then you can call or email the library to notify them of the time you will arrive to collect your materials. Please contact the library at 928-645-4270 for details.