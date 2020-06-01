City of Page Curfew Response

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Governor Ducey Invokes State of Emergency, Curfew. Response by the City of Page.

Page, AZ (May 31, 2020) – Governor Ducey has today declared a state of emergency for the State of Arizona and an overnight curfew for the entire state in response to ongoing civil disturbances. The order is effective immediately and the curfew begins tonight from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, reoccurring nightly until 5:00 am on Monday June 8th (unless further extended). Please visit:

https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/05/emergency-declaration-curfew-beginning-tonight

The order states that during the hours of curfew all persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place, including for the purpose of travel, with the following exemptions:

1. All law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics or other medical personnel, National Guard, as well as any other emergency response personnel authorized by the State of Arizona, and credentialed members of the media.

2. Individuals traveling directly to and from work; attending religious services; commercial trucking and delivery services; obtaining food; caring for a family member, friend, or animal; patronizing or operating private businesses; seeking medical care or fleeing dangerous circumstances; and travel for any of the above services.

3. For purposes of this order, “travel” includes, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit, or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another.

4. For purposes of this order, “public place” means any place, whether on privately or publicly owned property, accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, and unsupervised property.

5. For purposes of this order, “exempt care” means necessary medical services for an individual’s self or family member.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE CITY OF PAGE

The City of Page, like all other cities in Arizona, is not empowered to exempt itself from following lawful executive orders from the Governor. Even so, there is some latitude in how the City can enforce this order. The Governor’s press release indicates that the intent of the curfew is to equip police “to make arrests of individuals who are planning to riot, loot or cause damage and unrest.” The City of Page will enforce the Governor’s Order in a manner consistent with that expressed intent.

Therefore, after careful consideration of the current circumstances and threat environment at hand, the City of Page via the Page Police Department will be enforcing the order in the following manner in order to preserve public safety and curb any unlawful civil disturbances (riots, property damage, violence) that may arise:

• The City of Page/Page Police Department is seeking voluntary compliance from residents and visitors. We generally will not be out actively looking for violations of the order.

• We recognize and will adhere closely to the exemptions listed above in the Governor’s executive order. The exemptions allowed by the Governor are broad in scope and allow for a wide variety of activity. In short, if residents/visitors have a reasonable and legitimate reason to be out during curfew hours, no action will be considered against them.

• Businesses (and their employees) may operate normally without interruption or interference from City government.

• The Page Police Department is aware that lawful, peaceful protests are being considered by some residents. This activity is recognized as an important cornerstone of our democracy. Peaceful

protest activities are supported by the City of Page/Page Police Department, and we will do all we can to ensure the safety of participants and the public.

• It is hoped that the “enforcement” of this order by the Page Police Department will be virtually invisible to the community and should result in minimal inconvenience or interruptions to the daily lives of our residents.